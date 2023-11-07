News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin Senate votes to declare preborn babies as “dependents” for taxes purposes

Wisconsin Senate
Wisconsin Senate(Marcus Aarsvold)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Senate voted 20-11 to pass increases for the amount of tax deduction available for a dependent and allow a preborn baby, in whom a heartbeat has been detected, to be claimed as a “dependent” for tax purposes.

Senate Bill 344 is one of four bills in the “Embrace Them Both” package. Senate Bill 343 defines abortion as the intentional killing of an unborn baby, Senate Bill 345 allows for $1,000,000 a year to Choose Life Wisconsin, Inc. to be distributed in grants of up to $50,000 to Wisconsin’s amazing pregnancy care centers, and Senate Bill 346 allocates $5,000,000 in a biennium to be distributed by the Department of Children and Families to established adoption agencies, which will then give grants to qualified Wisconsin families seeking to adopt a child in Wisconsin. The Senate has now passed all four of the bills.

The Senate also passed for first consideration Senate Joint Resolution 54, which would amend the state constitution prohibiting the state, any agency of the state, or any unit or agency of local government from ordering places of worship to close during a declared emergency, including a health emergency. The bill will need to pass in the Assembly this session and then pass again in both houses in the next legislative session. After that happens, the proposal would be put on a statewide ballot for the people of Wisconsin to vote. The vote today in the Senate was 21-10, along party lines.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell argues withhome plate umpire Mark Ripperger during the...
Counsell heading to Chicago, will be new manager for Cubs
Man arrested after bank robbery in Mercer, crashing during high-speed chase
28-year-old Weyauwega man killed in single-vehicle accident on Nov. 2
The truck visits cities in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa
‘Tri-State Food Truck’ brings the taste of Chick-fil-A to Stevens Point
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Latest News

Temperatures over the northwoods closer to freezing point will see a mixture of snow
First Alert Weather: Cool & average, rain-snow mix possible early Wednesday
Kenny Chesney announces 2024 tour with stops in Milwaukee and Minneapolis
Don Mattingly
Report: Don Mattingly among Brewers candidates to replace Craig Counsell
NTC to hold free event for businesses interested in apprentice programs