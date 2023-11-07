Warm-up with November events at the Marathon County Public Library

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s getting colder outside, but there’s still plenty going on inside the Marathon County Public Library.

Library Marketing Specialist Allycia Smith stopped by Sunrise 7 Tuesday to share more about upcoming events at the library.

“We’ve got our usual Family Storytime happening at most of our nine locations,” Smith said, “that’s welcomed to all ages and families of all kinds. We’ve also got a couple of more age-selective storytimes. We’ve got ‘Bouncing Babies,’ and ‘Tales for Tots,’ which take into account the developmental needs of those specific age groups.”

The library is also hosting crafting events for kids and teenagers, “We have our Dungeons and Dragons chainmail-making event,” Smith explained, “but you don’t have to be a fan of Dungeons and Dragons to come you get to learn these cool chainmail making techniques. And either you can make things for your Dungeons and Dragons game or not, still should be fun to learn. We’ve also got a Bad Art Night specifically for teens. And that should just take the pressure off of the product and put more fun on the process. Teens can make whatever kind of art they want using a whole bunch of craft supplies that we’ll have available.”

Click here to learn more about upcoming events at the Marathon County Public Library.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.