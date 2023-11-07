News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

‘Tri-State Food Truck’ brings the taste of Chick-fil-A to Stevens Point

The truck visits cities in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa
By Samuel Dehring
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’d wait over an hour for your favorite food then you’re just like dozens of others in Stevens Point today as Chick-fil-A’s Tri-State Food Truck’ made a stop in central Wisconsin on Monday.

Quite a few people braving the cold. But it’s not stopping any of them from getting their favorite meal. The food truck has been making the rounds throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa to cities where there is no Chick-fil-A.

“Chick-fil-A is pretty popular, we don’t have one here,” said Will Simonas of Stevens Point. “Which as you can tell it’s pretty busy.”

Joseph Kozicki, also from Stevens Point, added, “I heard it from him about 10 minutes before the bell rang to go to lunch. So, I knew I had to go quick.”

Some people even ordered ahead of time because the lines became so packed. “I thought if I ordered online, I’d have a safer way of getting my food faster,” Simonas added. “Which I ended up not really getting it faster as people who were just here.”

Since there isn’t a Chick-fil-A in our area, when people found out that the truck was coming to Stevens Point, they couldn’t resist. “I don’t know if prestigious is the worst word to use,” Kozicki said. “I don’t know, it’s like the Harvard of fast food.”

Dozens showed up for the food truck. People today hope this will send a message to bring a fully functioning Chick-fil-A to our area.

“There’s a pretty good amount of people out here today and it’s definitely going to continue,” Simonas stated. “And I think that, hopefully, this can make Chick-fil-A see or somebody see that it would be pretty successful if there was a Chick-fil-A in Point.”

Appleton, which is about an hour away, is the closest Chick-fil-A to Stevens Point.

“Not having one here makes me want to, you know, crave it more, and it’s more special, but their food is a lot higher quality,” Simonas said.

So, when asked if they wanted to see a Chick-fil-A in their city, “Yes absolutely, 100%. I support that,” Kozicki explained. “Yeah, I’m just hoping that that can maybe bring some more, like an understanding that we do kinda need one,” Simonas added.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family was able to get out of the home safely.
Weston garage fire that destroyed truck ignited from sparks, mixed gasoline
Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell argues withhome plate umpire Mark Ripperger during the...
Counsell heading to Chicago, will be new manager for Cubs
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Houses in North Central Wisconsin.
Revaluations cause fear with homeowners so here’s what you need to know

Latest News

There is an ongoing effort by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to work with the...
Forest Co. Potawatomi Community, DOT unveils new dual-language signs
Man arrested after bank robbery in Mercer, crashing during high-speed chase
Since the program began in 2000, hunters have donated 98,000 deer, totaling over 3.9 million...
DNR encourages hunters to participate in Deer Donation Program
The truck visits cities in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa
Fans line up to enjoy Chick-fil-A while food truck stops in Stevens Point