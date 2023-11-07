‘Tri-State Food Truck’ brings the taste of Chick-fil-A to Stevens Point

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’d wait over an hour for your favorite food then you’re just like dozens of others in Stevens Point today as Chick-fil-A’s Tri-State Food Truck’ made a stop in central Wisconsin on Monday.

Quite a few people braving the cold. But it’s not stopping any of them from getting their favorite meal. The food truck has been making the rounds throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa to cities where there is no Chick-fil-A.

“Chick-fil-A is pretty popular, we don’t have one here,” said Will Simonas of Stevens Point. “Which as you can tell it’s pretty busy.”

Joseph Kozicki, also from Stevens Point, added, “I heard it from him about 10 minutes before the bell rang to go to lunch. So, I knew I had to go quick.”

Some people even ordered ahead of time because the lines became so packed. “I thought if I ordered online, I’d have a safer way of getting my food faster,” Simonas added. “Which I ended up not really getting it faster as people who were just here.”

Since there isn’t a Chick-fil-A in our area, when people found out that the truck was coming to Stevens Point, they couldn’t resist. “I don’t know if prestigious is the worst word to use,” Kozicki said. “I don’t know, it’s like the Harvard of fast food.”

Dozens showed up for the food truck. People today hope this will send a message to bring a fully functioning Chick-fil-A to our area.

“There’s a pretty good amount of people out here today and it’s definitely going to continue,” Simonas stated. “And I think that, hopefully, this can make Chick-fil-A see or somebody see that it would be pretty successful if there was a Chick-fil-A in Point.”

Appleton, which is about an hour away, is the closest Chick-fil-A to Stevens Point.

“Not having one here makes me want to, you know, crave it more, and it’s more special, but their food is a lot higher quality,” Simonas said.

So, when asked if they wanted to see a Chick-fil-A in their city, “Yes absolutely, 100%. I support that,” Kozicki explained. “Yeah, I’m just hoping that that can maybe bring some more, like an understanding that we do kinda need one,” Simonas added.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.