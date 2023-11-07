News and First Alert Weather App
Police capture alligator on Lake Michigan beach

South Milwaukee police officers pose with a two-foot alligator found on the Lake Michigan beach at Grant Park(South Milwaukee Police Department via Facebook)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday was warmer than average, but not warm enough for an alligator to be sunning itself on a Lake Michigan beach.

Police in South Milwaukee received a report of an alligator on the beach in Grant Park.

Lt. Todd Vinoradsky told our sister station, WISN, “So the citizen called ... so we sent a couple of officers to go down there, and lo and behold, it’s about two feet long.”

Officer Tim Lewison safely took the little gator into custody. It’s now at the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC), where veterinarians are taking care of it. If it isn’t claimed after a five-day stray hold, it will go to an exotic animal rehabilitation facility.

This isn’t their first rodeo -- or gator. MADACC says it’s taken in at least four gators since the start of the year.

“My guess is someone had to move, and they couldn’t take it with and they dumped it,” MADACC’s community engagement coordinator, Kate Hartland, said.

“It’s cruel,” Lt. Vinoradsky told WISN. “This thing, there’s no way it would have survived more than a week given the Wisconsin winters we got coming.”

He said abandoning an animal can lead to criminal charges if the animal gets hurt or harms other people. He advised anyone struggling to take care of an exotic pet to reach out to animal rescues, pet stores or MADACC.

