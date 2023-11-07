News and First Alert Weather App
NTC to hold free event for businesses interested in apprentice programs

(WSAW)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Northcentral Technical College has announced an event geared toward helping area businesses that are interested in implementing an apprenticeship program.

The event, Apprenticeships: Superhighway to Good Jobs, will be held at NTC’s Wausau campus on Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 8–10 a.m. A virtual attendance option will be available and breakfast will be provided for those attending in-person. Businesses that are interested in or have questions about starting apprenticeships are encouraged to have their staff attend this event. Hear from local employers that have successfully implemented apprenticeships in the workplace during the employer panel, along with the benefits of apprenticeship.

Some industries that commonly partner with NTC and the Department of Workforce Development to offer apprenticeships include:

  • Healthcare
  • Manufacturing
  • Construction
  • Transportation
Registration can be completed online by visiting www.ntc.edu/calendar. Anyone with questions about the event is encouraged to contact Katie Koleske, Apprenticeship Manager at NTC, at koleske@ntc.edu.

