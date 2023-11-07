News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Cool & average, rain-snow mix possible early Wednesday

Not so gusty Tuesday with quieter weather on tap. Precipitation arrives overnight, possibly bringing a wintry mix for some in the Northwoods.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Cooler air settling over the region Tuesday which plans on sticking around through the end of the week. The next weather maker arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, which can fall as a rain and snow mixture in parts of the Northwoods.

A strong cold front Monday has allowed for temperatures to cool down for Tuesday. Morning temperatures starting off in the 30s, closer to normal for this time of the year. High temperatures return to average, near the low 40s over Central Wisconsin. Northwoods slightly cooler, in the upper 30s. Winds not as strong, but remaining gusty at times up to 20 mph during the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, expect quiet weather with a mixture of sun and clouds.

Clouds that will mix with some possible sunshine. Highs near 40s Tuesday morning
Clouds that will mix with some possible sunshine. Highs near 40s Tuesday morning(WSAW)
Not so windy Tuesday, but breezy at times
Not so windy Tuesday, but breezy at times(WSAW)

Our next weather maker arrives Tuesday night lasting into portions of Wednesday. Temperatures will be the tell of the type of precipitation that falls overnight. Low temperatures over the Northwoods closer to freezing point. A snow and rain mixture is expected, but some areas of freezing rain possible along and north of US Highway 8. Further south, overnight temperatures will be closer to the upper 30s, where mostly rain should end up falling in Central Wisconsin.

Temperatures over the northwoods closer to freezing point will see a mixture of snow
Temperatures over the northwoods closer to freezing point will see a mixture of snow(WSAW)
Rain mixed with snow possible early Wednesday morning for some
Rain mixed with snow possible early Wednesday morning for some(WSAW)

The ice potential will be the main weather concern for the early morning hours Wednesday. This can cause a messy commute for those north of HWY 64. As temperatures quickly climb toward daybreak, expect any freezing rain/drizzle to change back over to rainfall just after sunrise that morning. For the rest of the region, periods of rain showers Wednesday morning, tapering off during the late afternoon or evening. Highs in the upper 30s north, low to mid 40s central and south.

As temperatures warm, plan for scattered rain Wednesday morning
As temperatures warm, plan for scattered rain Wednesday morning(WSAW)
Scattered rain lingers in Central Wisconsin for the afternoon
Scattered rain lingers in Central Wisconsin for the afternoon(WSAW)

Mostly sunny skies return Thursday. Highs remain near average, low 40s. Friday will feature slightly cooler temperatures, as highs dip into the 30s. Veteran’s Day Saturday features sunshine and highs near 40. Dry and sunny weather should continue through Sunday, highs slightly milder in the mid-40s. A warming trend looks to be on tap for us heading into next week. High temperatures will try to warm in the 50s.

Temperature trend keeps us near average for the week, but milder temperatures heading into next...
Temperature trend keeps us near average for the week, but milder temperatures heading into next week(WSAW)

