News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

East Texas man pleads guilty to multiple Jan. 6 felonies

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Ryan Nichols entered a Washington D.C. federal court alongside his wife and mother Tuesday.

He left in handcuffs after pleading guilty to multiple felony crimes.

Nichols pleaded guilty to assaulting or impeding an officer, as well as obstructing an official proceeding. Combined, the two charges carry a maximum sentence of 28 years in prison.

“This has been a difficult road for Ryan Nichols, who was less than perfect on January 6th,” said Joseph McBride, attorney for Nichols. “Today was about acceptance and responsibility for his actions on that day.”

Nichols is a Marine Corps veteran who started a search and rescue non-profit after leaving the service.

He read a statement in court taking responsibility for his actions and saying he betrayed what matters most in life.

Nichols was captured on video speaking into a bull horn and encouraging others at the Capitol to grab weapons, saying it was “not a peaceful protest.”

Nichols helped a crowd push toward the Capitol and hit multiple officers with pepper spray. After the attack on the Capitol, Nichols posted a social media video saying he “stands for violence” and talked about starting a revolution.

Federal Judge Royce Lamberth said he expects sentencing in more than 90 days.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell argues withhome plate umpire Mark Ripperger during the...
Counsell heading to Chicago, will be new manager for Cubs
Man arrested after bank robbery in Mercer, crashing during high-speed chase
28-year-old Weyauwega man killed in single-vehicle accident on Nov. 2
The truck visits cities in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa
‘Tri-State Food Truck’ brings the taste of Chick-fil-A to Stevens Point
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Latest News

Open Enrollment scams abundant during Medicare/Medicaid open enrollment
The BBB gives helpful advice on how to avoid healthcare scams this month
Clayton Snider, 22, was arrested after police found video of a boy using the restroom on...
Man faces voyeurism charges after filming 10-year-old boy inside Disney resort bathroom
Temperatures over the northwoods closer to freezing point will see a mixture of snow
First Alert Weather: Rain-snow mix possible early Wednesday
A man with a gun was arrested near the U.S. Capitol Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Man with gun arrested in park near US Capitol
A makeshift shrine is placed at the scene of a Sunday confrontation that lead to death of a...
Man involved in confrontation with Jewish protester who died called 911, cooperated with police