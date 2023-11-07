Marathon shop hosting memory bracelet workshop

MARATHON CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for a sentimental Christmas gift this year, or just want something to remember a special person in your life, The Copper Mug in Marathon can help you out.

They are hosting a class where you can learn to make Memory Bracelets. Participants can bring a piece of clothing from a loved one to the store, like a hankie, pajamas, or baby blankets to turn into a bracelet.

“It is something that you can have with you all the time. You know, it’s you can have a little bit of grandma, a little bit of mum, right with you all the time,” said Rene McRoczenski, Class Instructor and Craftsmen.

The class starts at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Space is limited and participants can sign up online by messaging The Copper Mug on Facebook or emailing them at thecoppermugllc@gmail.com. The class will be held inside the Copper Mug Shop on Pine Street in Marathon. It costs $20. All the materials will be provided. The only thing participants need to bring is the fabric they want to use.

“I think we just gravitate to those things. Because that’s what life’s all about, how we connect with each other”, said Brenda Sorenson, Owner of The Cooper Mug.

Sorenson says her mother was a big people person and is the inspiration behind the store. Her name was Marcy Leiderman. In the 50s and 60s, she had a pop-up shop in her home called Marcy’s Gift Shop. This is where Brenda got the idea to not just sell consignment items but to also restore old items and give them new life for people and her store. According to her, her mother was a sentimental person and saved everything.

“So, when she passed away, {I was} unfolding things from her house, I did find this box of handkerchiefs. There were hundreds of them. So now what do we do with that? So that’s how I went to my friend Renie and said, what are we going to do, and we made a bunch of these and gave them as gifts to family, said Sorenson.

Marcy passed away before the opening of The Copper Mug in 2019. Brenda says the Memory Bracelet class is something her mother would have loved.

The Copper Mug is located at 207 Pine St, Marathon City, WI

