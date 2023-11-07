Behavioral Health Clinic opens three new locations to add to Wausau, area facilities

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Behavioral Health Clinic has opened up three new facilities located in Madison, Marshfield, and Manitowish Waters to now serve seven communities throughout the state of Wisconsin including Stevens Point and Wausau.

The additional locations will put vital mental health care in easy reach for citizens across the state of Wisconsin.

Founder, Dr. Shannon Schaefer, knew the expansion was necessary, “We kept hearing clients express concerns about traveling long distances or even having to stay overnight in a hotel to access mental health services. We knew we needed to take action and minimize these transportation barriers so that our clients could have access to reliable services near to home.”

The four owners of Behavioral Health Clinic, Dr. Brian Weiland, Dr. Heather Meggers-Wright, Dr. Shannon Schaefer, and Dr. Stacy Stefaniak Luther work together to grow the clinic’s behavioral health services and guarantee that its patients receive effective care.

In addition to the three new facilities, Behavioral Health Clinic has increased its comprehensive range of innovative mental health care services. Its multidisciplinary team of clinicians is highly experienced in their profession and solely uses evidence-based therapy modalities to successfully treat a wide range of mental health conditions.

Behavioral Health Clinic also provides telehealth services to better assist clients, allowing them to receive the care they need, when they need it, and where they need it.

“It’s our intention to ensure that we offer innovative and comprehensive mental health services to as many individuals as possible during their most vulnerable moments. We believe that by opening these new facilities and expanding our services, we will be able to reach more neighbors across our state on a broader scale,” Dr. Schaefer added.

Built on the need for continuity of care, Behavioral Health Clinic opened its first site in Wausau during the year 2012 to serve clients of all ages in need of mental health treatment.

“We work together with the client’s primary care physician to provide an all-inclusive treatment plan to enhance the level of care provided”, says Dr. Schaefer. Having a collaborative, interprofessional approach is essential to ensuring each patient receives the highest quality of care they need and deserve.

Behavioral Health Clinic offers remote mental health services via telehealth. Appointments are available by calling 855.607.8BHC (855.607.8242). You may also visit them on their website at www.wibehavioralhealth.com.

