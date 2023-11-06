Wausau woman breaks multiple running and hiking records

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Many people cannot Imagine running for hours -- or even days. That’s what one Wausau woman has done -- putting her passion for the outdoors and running all in one.

People may know Andrea Larson as the Executive Director for the ‘Iron Bull’ -- a non-profit organization that promotes outdoor sports in central Wisconsin. In her free time -- Larson is breaking running and hiking records of her own.

“It is a great opportunity for personal growth of enduring and challenging yourself,” said Larson.

Larson’s passion for running started when she joined the cross-country team in high school. It grew her love for running the trails while challenging herself.

“I’ve always enjoyed running and being outside in the woods. And so, trail running is very unique in that, rather than going running on the road and grinding away to get in your miles,” Larson said. “That further cultivated that passion, and since then, I’ve been doing numerous other trail races.”

Larson passed along her love for running and the outdoors to her kids.

“It’s incredibly wonderful to see my children taking up the sport and seeing other young children taking a passion for these lifelong sports,” Larson said.

“I like the hills and I like challenges,” said Danica Larson, Andrea’s daughter.

Larson said with challenges and learning something new comes mistakes and failures but that is also a part of growing as a person.

“You learn a lot from that, and these are attributes that you can take into other aspects of your life,” Larson said.

For those who want to get into adventure running -- Larson’s advice is to make it fun and be consistent.

