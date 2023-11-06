UWSP Department of Theatre and Dance presents ‘She Loves Me’ Nov. 10-12 & 16-18

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - ‘She Loves Me’ is a classical musical about mistaken identities and finding true love in unlikely places. The University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point’s Department of Theatre and Dance is putting on the show over two weekends in November.

Director Mark Hanson and lead actors Tierney Detter and Joseph Umentum joined Sunrise 7 Monday morning to share more about their upcoming performance.

Hanson explained the premise of the show, “the two characters that Joseph and Tierney play...work in the same shop...and and Little do they know that they also correspond with each other via letters. So they’re part of a sort of like a, like, online dating would be today. So it’s like, it’s like that version of that from the 1930s. And they are sort of falling in love through these letters, but they don’t know that they’re writing letters to each other.”

They’re getting ready for shows November 10-12 and November 16-18. Hanson says the performances have been a long time coming.

“We’ve been working on the designs of the other productions for about a year now,” he said, “and we just started rehearsals about seven weeks ago, six, seven weeks ago.”

The play will be presented at the Jenkins Theatre on the UWSP campus. Click here for more information about the show.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.