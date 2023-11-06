Packers, NFL, announce dates for 2025 draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The NFL and the Green Bay Packers have announced the dates of the 2025 NFL Draft will be April 24-26, 2025.

The NFL, along with the Green Bay Packers, announced the dates at 3:30 in the afternoon at Lambeau Field.

Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy, as well as Alex Brooke, the NFL’s senior director of events business strategy spoke at the announcement.

Community leaders, donors, and other area partners were also there to help build excitement for the 2025 draft.

The league announced the 2025 NFL Draft would be held in Green Bay back in May.

Details are still being finalized, but the main portion of the event is expected to happen at Lambeau Field and the Packers’ Titletown, with other nearby venues being used as well.

It will include several days of activities throughout Green Bay, turning it into a massive, free football festival with interactive exhibits, autograph sessions, and photo opportunities.

The draft has become one of the biggest and most-anticipated sporting events of the year.

The 2023 draft in Kansas City hosted more than 312,000 fans and had more than 54 million viewers over the three days.

