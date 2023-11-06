News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Mother killed in ATV crash while delivering items at horse racing event

Mitchi McKnight, 44, died at the site of the Steeplechase, according to Harris County Coroner Joe Weldon. (Source: WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) – A mother in Georgia died Saturday after she was involved in an ATV accident while on the job.

Mitchi McKnight, 44, died at the site of the Steeplechase, according to Harris County Coroner Joe Weldon.

Her mother said she worked at the horse race event every year.

McKnight was riding an ATV to deliver items at the event when it flipped over and pinned her underneath.

She was there for more than a half hour before she was found.

Authorities said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

McKnight leaves behind two daughters, 15 and 19, and a husband.

Copyright 2023 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters say the two people in the duplex escaped the home safely.
Garage fire destroys truck, spreads to duplex
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Christine Olson encourages people to register if their state has the legislation.
A new Wisconsin bill has a tragic back story
Houses in North Central Wisconsin.
Revaluations cause fear with homeowners so here’s what you need to know

Latest News

Robert E. Crimo Jr., waits to leave after an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse, Friday,...
Father of July 4th parade shooting suspect pleads guilty to misdemeanors linked to son’s gun license
The Israel Defense Forces struck 450 Hamas targets in the Gaza strip over the last 24 hours,...
Israel says it struck 450 Hamas targets in Gaza Strip
Two men were killed and five other people were injured in a shooting after a confrontation at a...
Denver police investigate shooting that killed 2, injured 5 at a private after-hours biker bar
File photo of ambulance.
2 people hurt following 2-vehicle crash in Wood County
FILE - This Sept. 16, 2016 file image made from a video shows the 18-karat toilet, titled...
4 men charged in theft of golden toilet, an artwork titled America, from Churchill’s birthplace