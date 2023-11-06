Marathon County agencies to team up during sober driving campaign through next year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Wausau PD, Rothschild PD, and Marshfield PD will be participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign starting November 2023 through September 2024.

In 2020, alcohol was listed as a contributing factor in 5.3% of all crashes in Wisconsin. That same year, 28.5% of all fatal vehicle crashes were alcohol-related, resulting in 167 deaths.

Alcohol-impaired driving is associated with other high-risk behaviors that increase the likelihood of a crash and of significant injury or death occurring including speeding and failure to wear seat belts.

While the focus of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign initiative is to deter impaired driving, officers will also issue citations and make arrests during traffic stops for speed, driving without a license, traffic sign/traffic light violations, seat belt violations, drug arrests, and criminal arrests.

For more information and resources on impaired driving in Wisconsin, visit the Wisconsin Department of Transportation website.

