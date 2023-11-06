First Alert Weather: Cooling through mid-week, snow-rain mix Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Warm start to the new work week, Monday with rain chances during the morning hours. Falling temperatures during the work week, with possible rain and snow mix arriving Wednesday.

Mild and warm to start Monday, falling temperatures for the afternoon. Cloudy for much of the day time (WSAW)

A low-pressure system brings scattered rain to the region early Monday. Rain won’t last all day, gradually clearing up through the mid-morning hours. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and some higher wind gusts. Temperatures warm to start the day, around the low to mid-50s. However, as the low tracks through, temperatures fall for the afternoon hours, down to the mid to upper 40s. West winds gusting up to 30 mph.

High winds up to 30 mph Monday (WSAW)

Relatively quiet weather for Tuesday. Skies remain cloudy but expect cooler highs near the low to mid-40s. After a dry Tuesday, plan for some unsettled weather to arrive Wednesday.

A rain and snow mixture arrives early Wednesday morning (WSAW)

Precipitation overnight into Wednesday morning can fall either as wet snow or a mixture of rain and snow over the Northwoods. However, temperatures will be the key in the type of precipitation that falls. Accumulations will be minor but can cause some slippery travel conditions leading up to and during the morning commute on Wednesday.

Rain and snow mix expected Wednesday morning for the Northwoods (WSAW)

For the rest of the region, periods of rain showers Wednesday morning, tapering off during the late afternoon or evening. Highs in the upper 30s north, low to mid 40s central and south.

Mostly rain confined over Central Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon (WSAW)

Partly sunny and breezy Thursday. Highs in the mid 40s. Friday features more clouds north, and some sun in the south. Highs in the upper 30s. Partly to mostly cloudy on Veterans Day Saturday. Highs in the low 40s. Next Sunday is mostly cloudy and chilly, with highs in the mid 40s.

Warm start to the week, falling to the 40s later. 30s by Friday (WSAW)

