Counsell heading to Chicago, will be new manager for Cubs

(WSAW) - According to MLB insider and senior writer for The Athletic Ken Rosenthal, Craig Counsell has been hired as the new manager for the Chicago Cubs.

Todd Rosiak, Brewers beat writer for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, also shared that the Brewers made an offer to Counsell that would have made him the highest-paid manager in baseball.

Cubs hiring Counsell, sources tell @TheAthletic — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 6, 2023

The Chicago Cubs are hiring Craig Counsell as their manager, sources tell ESPN.



A blockbuster move for Chicago, which had David Ross as their manager but will now go with Counsell, who had spent the previous decade with their division rival Milwaukee. @Ken_Rosenthal was on it. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 6, 2023

Going along with our reporting from last week, another source familiar with the situation has confirmed that the Brewers have - and have had for quite some time - an offer on the table that would make Craig Counsell the highest-paid manager in MLB. — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) November 6, 2023

