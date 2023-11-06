News and First Alert Weather App
Counsell heading to Chicago, will be new manager for Cubs

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell argues withhome plate umpire Mark Ripperger during the...
Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell argues withhome plate umpire Mark Ripperger during the fifth inning of a Game 1 of their National League wildcard baseball series against the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Milwaukee.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(WSAW) - According to MLB insider and senior writer for The Athletic Ken Rosenthal, Craig Counsell has been hired as the new manager for the Chicago Cubs.

Todd Rosiak, Brewers beat writer for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, also shared that the Brewers made an offer to Counsell that would have made him the highest-paid manager in baseball.

