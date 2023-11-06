Boys and Girls Club of the Northwoods opens new Teen Center

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Teens in Rhinelander have a new place to hang out after school as the Boys and Girls Club of the Northwoods opened its first Teen Center on Monday.

The place is specifically designed for teens between sixth and 12th grade and has many different functions. For some teenagers, this center will be about having a place to relax while others will be introduced to new opportunities. Teen Center Program Director Julie Breivogel made one thing very clear, teen programs are overlooked in northcentral Wisconsin.

“I know that in bigger cities they have more resources, and they definitely have programs that foster the teens, but here in Rhinelander and here surrounding areas there’s not a whole lot for them to do,” she said.

The new Teen Center is trying to change that by exposing teens to more options and showing them they don’t have to figure it out alone.

“We have ‘College and Career Readiness’ so we will help with their resumes, what options are out there, just all those fun opportunities they might not know about,” Breivogel said.

The Teen Center isn’t just about being ready for the ‘real world’ after graduation, it’s also about meeting new people and bonding with others.

As Breivogel explained, “We had a few surveys that we sent out that came and they just said they want to be able to bring their hobbies to a common space and be able to share it with other people who they might not talk to during school hours.”

However, these teens are not the only ones learning. Breivogel said the center will allow adults in the community to understand what it’s like to be a teenager today.

“I want them to bring me their hobbies, I want to hear their thoughts and opinions,” Breivogel said. “We have an air hockey table, Xbox, we’ll have a Wii, we have TVs for Roku and Netflix. Whatever fun they want to do with that. What they want to do, so we can grow off their interests and not what we just assume what their interests are.”

The teen center is open Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 2-6 p.m. They are still looking for more community support in the form of donations and employees.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.