28-year-old Weyauwega man killed in single-vehicle accident on Nov. 2

TOWN OF ROSE, Wis. (WSAW) - A 28-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on 15th Road, south of CTH A in the Town of Rose on the morning of Nov. 2.

At 9:16 a.m., the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office responded to the one-vehicle crash. When they arrived on scene, they discovered Samuel Kemper’s vehicle had left the roadway and struck several trees. Kemper, from Weyauwega, was pronounced on scene by the Waushara County Medical Examiner.

The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, Wild Rose Fire/Rescue, and Waushara County EMS all responded to the scene.

