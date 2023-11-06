News and First Alert Weather App
28-year-old Weyauwega man killed in single-vehicle accident on Nov. 2

By Sean White
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TOWN OF ROSE, Wis. (WSAW) - A 28-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on 15th Road, south of CTH A in the Town of Rose on the morning of Nov. 2.

At 9:16 a.m., the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office responded to the one-vehicle crash. When they arrived on scene, they discovered Samuel Kemper’s vehicle had left the roadway and struck several trees. Kemper, from Weyauwega, was pronounced on scene by the Waushara County Medical Examiner.

The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, Wild Rose Fire/Rescue, and Waushara County EMS all responded to the scene.

