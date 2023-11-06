News and First Alert Weather App
2 people hurt following 2-vehicle crash in Wood County

File photo of ambulance.
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOWN OF SARATOGA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt following a 2-vehicle crash in Wood County.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, on Nov. 4, 2023, around 7:08 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 73 and County Highway U in the Town of Saratoga.

The Sheriff’s Department says investigation shows a vehicle traveling eastbound on State Highway 73 was attempting to turn northbound onto County Highway U when it was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound on State Highway 73. The crash caused the eastbound vehicle to overturn onto its roof.

Both occupants of the westbound vehicle were taken to the Marshfield Medical Center, the Sheriff’s Department says.

The crash is under investigation.

