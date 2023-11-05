Wausau law enforcement offer tips for safety daylight saving

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Daylight savings is time of year to turn clocks back -- and with the colder season under way -- there are multiple potential safety risks.

A Wausau Fire representative said Daylight savings is the perfect time of year to check to see if your smoke detector is functioning correctly.

“Check those batteries in those smoke detectors. Even if you think your battery is good, it never hurts to change your batteries this time of year. At least once a year is a good idea,” Ethan Cordova, a Wausau Firefighter Paramedic, said.

As it gets colder -- space heaters become more and more common to use. He says people need to be careful while using them.

“Be cognizant of where you’re putting them at. Don’t leave them unattended,” Cordova said.

“Make if you do use a space heater, it’s not surrounded by clutter, nothing above it that can fall on it and possibly melt,” Officer Cody Holder, with the Wausau Police, said.

He also said it’s important for drivers to be aware of their surroundings while on the road. That can mean making sure their headlights are functioning properly -- especially when driving at night.

“It’s not just about what you can see, it’s about what other people can see of you,” Officer Holder said.

Turning clocks back could mean an extra hour of sleep but it could also make it more common for drivers to rush to work in the morning.

“Being late to work is one of the main causes of road rage in our area. So, you wanna make sure you give yourself that extra time,” Officer Holder said.

Daylight saving begins Nov. 5.

