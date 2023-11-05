Packers snap four-game skid, topping Los Angeles 20-3

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers’ losing streak has come to an end. Green Bay beat the Los Angeles Rams Sunday 20-3 at Lambeau Field to end their four-game skid.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford did not dress for the game, out with a thumb injury. The start instead went to Brett Rypien. On Rypien’s first drive of the game, they’d be forced to punt after picking up just one first down. On Green Bay’s first offensive drive, they’d also pick up just one first down before a punt.

On the Rams’ next drive, the Packers’ defense came up with a big play. Jonathan Owens forced a fumble out of Rypien. De’Vondre Campbell would scoop the ball up to give Green Bay the ball in LA territory. The Packers would lean on the running game, going 41 yards in seven plays to get the first score of the game. Aaron Jones darted in from three yards out to give the Packers a 7-0 lead.

The Rams would go three-and-out on their next drive, giving the Packers a chance to extend their lead. A Jayden Reed 21-yard rush would get the Packers on the Rams’ side of the field, but the drive would stall and Green Bay would punt.

After another Rams punt, the Packers would get to a fourth-and-inches situation. They’d convert on a Jordan Love sneak, but the play was negated by the Packers’ second offensive offsides of the half. Instead, they’d punt for the third time in the game.

The Rams would start to move the ball on their next drive. On a thrid-and-eleven, Rypien delivered a strike to Cooper Kupp for 24 yards, getting the ball into Packers territory as the two-minute warning approached. The Packers wouldn’t allow the Rams to press past the 34, as LA would settle for a 52-yard Lucas Havrisik field goal, making the score 7-3.

With 1:42 left in the half, Green Bay would take over on offense. The two-minute offense would move the ball successfully into Rams territory, but Jordan Love would take a sack to push them back behind the 50. On third and long, Love delivered a strike to Romeo Doubs along the sideline to get a first down with 15 seconds left. A quick throw to Reed would give Green Bay a look at an Anders Carlson field goal with four seconds left. The rookie would miss the 48-yarder to end the half at 7-3.

Green Bay got the ball right back to start the third quarter. Keisean Nixon started things on a good note, returning the ball to the Green Bay 47 to give the Packers good field position. However, on the very first play from scrimmage, Dontayvion Wicks would fumble the ball over to Los Angeles, trying to extend after a catch of 11 yards. The Rams would punt on that possession.

Green Bay’s next possession had similarly disastrous consequences. After a nice gain by Aaron Jones, he’d cough up the ball, giving the ball to LA on a fumble for a second-straight possession. Even with the ball in Packers territory to start their drive, the Rams couldn’t muster any points as Havrisik missed a 49-yard field goal.

The Packers would hang on to the ball throughout their next possession. Love had 18 and 25-yard completions to Reed and Luke Musgrave respectively on the drive. However, the drive would end at the LA eight-yard line, settling for a Carlson chip shot field goal, making the score 10-3.

The Rams’ next drive would get into Packers territory, but the Packers would stand them up on fourth down to turn it over on downs. After a Packers’ three and out, the Packers’ defense delivered their second turnover of the day. Jaire Alexander would tip a Rypien pass that would be intercepted on the sidelines by Anthony Johnson, giving Green Bay the ball at the 50.

With the ball, the Packers would advance the ball 34 yards but fail to move the chains on third and inches. Instead of going for it on fourth, Matt LaFleur would take the points, settling for a 34-yard Carlson field goal to extend the lead to two scores at 13-3.

The Rams failed to get a first down on their possession, accented by a third down batted ball by Karl Brooks, giving Green Bay the ball back with just over eight minutes to go in the game. Looking to put the game on ice, Green Bay completed their longest play of the game on the series. Love aired out a 37-yard moonball to Christian Watson, who made a leaping catch, his first grab of the game. After the catch, Watson would leave the game with an apparent injury. Two plays later, LaFleur broke out a wildly creative fake screen where Love hit Luke Musgrave for a 20-yard score to extend Green Bay’s lead to 20-3. The touchdown was the first in Musgrave’s NFL career.

In desperate need of points, the Rams would get a solid kick return and move the ball into the Packers’ side of the field. However, on fourth down, Rypien’s pass would be tipped and nearly picked by Carrington Valentine, essentially ending the game. The Packers would run out the clock from there to win the game 20-3, ending their four-game losing streak.

Jordan Love finished the game 20/26 for 228 yards and one touchdown. In the second half, Love was 12/13, having just one incompletion. It was a big day for Aaron Jones, rushing the ball 20 times for 73 yards, a touchdown and a fumble lost, plus reeling in four catches for 26 yards. Musgrave led the Packers’ receiving effort, catching three balls for 51 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers move to 3-5 on the season. They play on the road next week, traveling to Pittsburgh, a noon kickoff.

