The Packers lead the Rams at halftime 7-3

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers lead the Los Angeles Rams at halftime at Lambeau Field 7-3.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford did not dress for the game, out with a thumb injury. The start instead went to Brett Rypien. On Rypien’s first drive of the game, they’d be forced to punt after picking up just one first down. On Green Bay’s first offensive drive, they’d also pick up just one first down before a punt.

On the Rams’ next drive, the Packers’ defense came up with a big play. Jonathan Owens forced a fumble out of Rypien. De’Vondre Campbell would scoop the ball up to give Green Bay the ball in LA territory. The Packers would lean on the running game, going 41 yards in seven plays to get the first score of the game. Aaron Jones darted in from three yards out to give the Packers a 7-0 lead.

The Rams would go three-and-out on their next drive, giving the Packers a chance to extend their lead. A Jayden Reed 21-yard rush would get the Packers on the Rams’ side of the field, but the drive would stall and Green Bay would punt.

After another Rams punt, the Packers would get to a fourth-and-inches situation. They’d convert on a Jordan Love sneak, but the play was negated by the Packers’ second offensive offsides of the half. Instead, they’d punt for the third time in the game.

The Rams would start to move the ball on their next drive. On a thrid-and-eleven, Rypien delivered a strike to Cooper Kupp for 24 yards, getting the ball into Packers territory as the two-minute warning approached. The Packers wouldn’t allow the Rams to press past the 34, as LA would settle for a 52-yard Lucas Havrisik field goal, making the score 7-3.

With 1:42 left in the half, Green Bay would take over on offense. The two-minute offense would move the ball successfully into Rams territory, but Jordan Love would take a sack to push them back behind the 50. On third and long, Love delivered a strike to Romeo Doubs along the sideline to get a first down with 15 seconds left. A quick throw to Reed would give Green Bay a look at an Anders Carlson field goal with four seconds left. The rookie would miss the 48-yarder to end the half at 7-3.

