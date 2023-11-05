News and First Alert Weather App
Garage fire destroys truck, spreads to duplex

The fire in Schofield is under investigation
Firefighters say the two people in the duplex escaped the home safely.
Firefighters say the two people in the duplex escaped the home safely.
By WSAW Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Firefighters from five departments responded to a garage fire Saturday night in Schofield that sent plumes of smoke into the air.

South Area Fire & Emergency Response (SAFER) got the call at 7:37 p.m. for a fire on Foothill Avenue.  The home is a duplex and is northeast of where Volkman Street crosses over Highway 29.

SAFER Deputy Chief Eric Lang said two people were home when the fire started and were able to get out safely.  Lang added a firefighter was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Lang said the fire started in the garage, then spread to the left side of the duplex.  He said the fire did not damage the right side of the duplex.

The fire also destroyed a truck.  Firefighters spent at least 10 minutes putting out flames coming from the hood of the truck.  Those flames kept reigniting, sending a lot of smoke into the air.  As of 8:30 p.m. crews were putting out hot spots and were going to start the investigation process.

Lang said SAFER activated a MABAS, Mutual Aid Box Alarm, which brought in crews from Riverside, Mosinee, Ringle and Wausau Fire Departments.  Everest Metro Police Department, The Salvation Army and Wisconsin Public Service also responded.

Neighbors who live in an apartment building next to the duplex said they heard yelling and sirens.  Then Everest Metro Police officers were pounding on doors telling people to evacuate.  The apartment complex which has multiple units was not affected.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

