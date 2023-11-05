First Alert Weather: Milder start to the week, gusty winds on tap for Monday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Welcome back to Standard Time, and for the next few months, sunset will be taking place prior to 5 PM. Clouds will be common to wrap up the weekend on Sunday, with a chance of showers in the north later Sunday afternoon. Wet weather is likely tonight in the north, while a chance of showers central & south. Winds will ramp up on Monday in the wake of a cold front. The next storm system to impact the region arrives late Tuesday night and for Wednesday. Most of the area will pick up some rain, but a mix of rain/snow is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in parts of the Northwoods. Chillier than average temps are on tap for the second half of the week into the upcoming holiday weekend.

Next best day to take care of yard work is Tuesday. (WSAW)

The weekend will come to an end with considerable cloudiness on Sunday. A chance of showers in the north late day, while the risk of rain increases in the north on Sunday night. Highs on Sunday are in the mid 40s north, upper 40s to low 50s in Central Wisconsin.

Lots of clouds and a bit milder to end the weekend. (WSAW)

Clouds, a chance of showers north later Sunday afternoon. (WSAW)

Periods of rain Sunday night into Monday morning in the Northwoods, while a few scattered showers are possible overnight into early Monday for the southern half of the area. Temps will be slowly rising from the 40s to low 50s by daybreak on Monday.

Showers likely north Sunday night. (WSAW)

Showers north, a chance of showers south into Monday morning. (WSAW)

Showers lingering in the north Monday morning. (WSAW)

A chance of morning lingering showers on Monday, otherwise windy with a mostly cloudy sky north, with some intervals of sunshine possible in Central Wisconsin. Highs will likely be hit around midday in the low 50s north, mid to upper 50s in Central Wisconsin, then drop back into the 40s toward sunset. Wind gusts from late morning to early evening Monday could be up to 35 mph.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph on Monday afternoon. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy Tuesday and cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

The next round of unsettled weather arrives Tuesday night and will be around into Wednesday. Temperatures will be the key in the Northwoods from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, as the precipitation may fall as either wet snow or a mix of rain/snow. Any accumulations are expected to be minor, but this could lead to some slippery travel conditions leading up to and during the morning commute in the north, on Wednesday. For the rest of the region, periods of rain showers Tuesday night into Wednesday, tapering off during the late afternoon or evening. Highs in the upper 30s north, low to mid 40s central and south.

Wet snow or a mix of rain/snow possible north late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Rain showers to the south. (WSAW)

Rain/snow or wet snow north Wednesday morning, rain showers to the south. (WSAW)

Showers on Wednesday afternoon. (WSAW)

Partly sunny and breezy Thursday, with a chance of snow showers north. Highs around 40. Friday features more clouds north, and some sun in the south. Highs in the upper 30s. Partly to mostly cloudy on Veterans Day Saturday. Highs in the low 40s. Next Sunday is mostly cloudy and chilly, with highs in the upper 30s.

Mild start to the week, chilly by mid to late week. (WSAW)

