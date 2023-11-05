Brewers trade Canha to Detroit

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Brewers have traded 1B/OF Mark Canha to the Detroit Tigers for pitching prospect Blake Holub.

RHP Blake Holub has been acquired from Detroit in exchange for OF/1B Mark Canha.



Holub, 25, had a 3.03 ERA and 8 saves in 48 relief appearances between Class-A West Michigan (18g) and Double-A Erie (30g) last season.



He held opponents to a .226 AVG with 76 strikeouts in 65.1 IP… — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) November 4, 2023

Canha helped provide a spark for the Brewers after they acquired him from the Mets at the trade deadline. He hit .287 as a Brewer with a .800 OPS. In just 50 games with the team, Canha drove in 33 runs and hit five home runs.

The Brewers had until Monday to decide on their club option for Canha but chose to trade him instead.

Holub comes over after pitching in A and AA for the Detroit system. He had a 3.03 ERA and eight saves in 48 appearances last season.

