Brewers trade Canha to Detroit

Milwaukee Brewers' Mark Canha hits a single during the third inning of a Game 2 of their...
Milwaukee Brewers' Mark Canha hits a single during the third inning of a Game 2 of their National League wildcard baseball series against the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Brewers have traded 1B/OF Mark Canha to the Detroit Tigers for pitching prospect Blake Holub.

Canha helped provide a spark for the Brewers after they acquired him from the Mets at the trade deadline. He hit .287 as a Brewer with a .800 OPS. In just 50 games with the team, Canha drove in 33 runs and hit five home runs.

The Brewers had until Monday to decide on their club option for Canha but chose to trade him instead.

Holub comes over after pitching in A and AA for the Detroit system. He had a 3.03 ERA and eight saves in 48 appearances last season.

