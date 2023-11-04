Woman uses passion to crochet to give back to communties

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Over 300 mittens were donated on Nov. 3 -- and it’s all thanks to a woman who used her passion to give back to communities. Pamela Zettelmeier and her husband Ken made the three-hour drive from Waukesha to the Saint Vincent de Paul Outreach Center in Merrill.

“We have our favorite places, and this is one of our favorite places,” said Pamela Zettelmeier.

The passion to crochet is something she says goes back to 1984.

“A friend of mine was an avid crocheter, and I said, ‘teach me how to crochet’. And so, the first thing I made was a blanket-type thing,” said Zettelmeier.

Zettelmeier says she’s made mittens for so long – she can do it with her eyes closed.

“If you do something, a repetitive thing over and over and over, I know how many stitch is this, and then so many of these different stitches,” said Zettelmeier.

The rewarding feeling Zettelmeier gets from making mittens is what motivates her to keep crocheting.

“It’s something that I can give back, and that I think the children appreciate it, the families appreciate it,” said Zettelmeier.

“I get the best end of the deal because I get to see the smiles on these kids’ faces,” said Sue Norenberg, the Director of Operations at the Saint Vincent de Paul in Merrill.

Norenberg says these mittens are typically gone within three to four weeks.

“I had families already asking this year, ‘where are the mittens, where are the mittens’,” said Norenberg.

As the holiday season nears – it won’t be long before the kids come in to collect these mittens.

