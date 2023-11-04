Newman Catholic falls in state title match to Wonewoc-Center

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Newman Catholic Cardinals lost in the D4 state title match Saturday to Wonewoc-Center 3-2.

After a sweep Friday over Prentice, Newman got right back to work in Saturday’s championship match. The Cardinals won set one 25-21, starting strong on a 4-0 run.

In set two, the Cardinals used an eight-point run to flip the set from trailing 7-4 to leading 12-7, thanks to a large serving run by Lily Shields. Newman was able to close out the set, winning 25-18.

Set three finally went the way of the Wolves. The two sides jousted back and forth but after the set was tied at 18-18, Wonewoc-Center would pull away, winning 25-20 and forcing a fourth set.

With momentum on their side, Wonewoc-Center roared to a great start in set four. They took an early 12-3 advantage and didn’t look back from there. The Wolves won the set 25-17, forcing a winner-take-all fifth.

The Wolves came out strong again to start the fifth. Wonewoc-Center remained firmly in control, getting it to an 11-3 lead. Despite a rally from the Cards, it wasn’t enough to close the gap in a 15-point set. Wonewoc-Center completed the comeback, taking the fifth set 15-8 and winning the state title.

Callie Sobolewski led the Cardinals in kills with 19. Ashley Jankowski was right behind with 13.

Newman ends the season as state runners-up in their 13th ever trip to state.

