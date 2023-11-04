News and First Alert Weather App
A new effort to slow the progress, and possibly treat Alzheimer’s Disease

The study is open to women 65 and older who have been diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment or Alzheimer's and are taking certain medications for treatment
By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The search for a cure for Alzheimer’s Disease is a big undertaking that’s hitting Madison. A research team at the UW-Madison School of Medicine is part of a clinical trial led by a team at Cornell called Lucinda.

“So the Lucinda Trial is a phase two double-blinded randomized placebo-controlled study that is open to women ages 65 and older,” said Dr. Craig Atwood from UW-Madison.

Atwood has already been part of a group to test the use of leuprolide against Alzheimer’s which is traditionally a drug used for prostate cancer in men, endometriosis in women, and early puberty in children.

“This is a potential disease-modifying drug so we are coupling this with the standard treatment for Alzheimer’s Disease currently which is the inhibitor, those include airasept or remine or exlone,” Atwood explained.

The goal will be to see if leuprolide can slow or prevent a decline in thinking abilities in women. The study focuses specifically on women 65 years and older who have been diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment.

“My mother has Alzheimer’s disease,” Atwood shared. “I’ve seen the changes that somebody goes through with this disease and there is really no good therapy for this disease.”

Participants will be administered injections of either leuprolide or a placebo 4-times throughout the year not knowing what they’re getting

“We are hopeful this drug combination will provide a disease-modifying treatment for Alzheimer’s Disease that has important implications for millions of individuals in the United States who are currently suffering from memory loss and Alzheimer’s,” Atwood said.

For more information on how to participate in this study, you can click here.

