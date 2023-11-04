Hilight Zone Level Three Playoffs: Edgar, Stratford advance to level four with wins

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Edgar and Stratford are moving on to Level 4 of the high school football playoffs after wins Friday night. Thorp also won and will play in the 8-Player State Championship game next Saturday, while Wittenberg-Birnamwood feel in their Level 3 game.

Edgar’s shutout streak that dated back to August ended, allowing 26 points to Boyceville, but that didn’t matter as they doubled up Boyceville’s score to claim a 52-26 victory. Senior Karter Butt dominated in the win, scoring six rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown. The Wildcats will play Bangor next Friday.

Stratford dominated Auburndale in our Game of the Week, rolling to a 40-7 victory. Stratford’s Isaac Leonhardt had four touchdowns in the game, three of them on the ground, as the Tigers advance to play Grantsburg next Friday.

Thorp will be playing in the 8-player state title game game with a 16-13 win over McDonell Catholic. The Cardinals jumped out to a 16-0 lead after touchdowns from Logan Hanson and Dylan Mattson. However, the Macks scored two touchdowns to trim the deficit to 16-13. After recovering an onside kick, they were driving into Thorp territory when Grant Smiskey fumbled the ball on a run, allowing Thorp to run out the clock. Thorp will play top-seeded Florence in Wisconsin Rapids next Saturday at 1 pm.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood’s season ends with a 41-17 loss to Wrightstown. The Chargers got off to a fast start, scoring nine points on a safety and a touchdown on the ensuing kickoff from Owen Dickman. However, the Tigers flipped the script from there. They scored 34 unanswered points, rolling to a 41-17 win sending the Chargers home.

