News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Hilight Zone Level Three Playoffs: Edgar, Stratford advance to level four with wins

3 area teams remain alive after Friday night’s action
By Noah Manderfeld, Nolan Bulmahn and Ben Helwig
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Edgar and Stratford are moving on to Level 4 of the high school football playoffs after wins Friday night. Thorp also won and will play in the 8-Player State Championship game next Saturday, while Wittenberg-Birnamwood feel in their Level 3 game.

Edgar’s shutout streak that dated back to August ended, allowing 26 points to Boyceville, but that didn’t matter as they doubled up Boyceville’s score to claim a 52-26 victory. Senior Karter Butt dominated in the win, scoring six rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown. The Wildcats will play Bangor next Friday.

Stratford dominated Auburndale in our Game of the Week, rolling to a 40-7 victory. Stratford’s Isaac Leonhardt had four touchdowns in the game, three of them on the ground, as the Tigers advance to play Grantsburg next Friday.

Thorp will be playing in the 8-player state title game game with a 16-13 win over McDonell Catholic. The Cardinals jumped out to a 16-0 lead after touchdowns from Logan Hanson and Dylan Mattson. However, the Macks scored two touchdowns to trim the deficit to 16-13. After recovering an onside kick, they were driving into Thorp territory when Grant Smiskey fumbled the ball on a run, allowing Thorp to run out the clock. Thorp will play top-seeded Florence in Wisconsin Rapids next Saturday at 1 pm.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood’s season ends with a 41-17 loss to Wrightstown. The Chargers got off to a fast start, scoring nine points on a safety and a touchdown on the ensuing kickoff from Owen Dickman. However, the Tigers flipped the script from there. They scored 34 unanswered points, rolling to a 41-17 win sending the Chargers home.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battling fire in downtown Tomahawk
Donations pour in for families impacted by fire at downtown Tomahawk businesses
Houses in North Central Wisconsin.
Revaluations cause fear with homeowners so here’s what you need to know
Jon "Jake" Morgan
Forgotten Wisconsin Cold Cases: Jon “Jake” Morgan - Waiting for answers
Kayla Daniels, 27
Nekoosa Police: Missing 27-year-old woman found
21-year-old dies from injuries after vehicle accident in Necedah

Latest News

Hilight Zone pt3
Hilight Zone pt3
Hilight Zone pt2
Hilight Zone pt2
Hilight Zone pt1
Hilight Zone pt1
The Hilight Zone Level 3 Playoffs Game of the Week
Auburndale prepared for playoffs matchup with powerhouse Stratford