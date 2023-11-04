First Alert Weather: Sunshine Saturday, risk of showers returns ending the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Enjoy the sunshine while it is around. That has been the theme over the past couple of weeks in Northern and Central Wisconsin. There will be a good deal of sun on tap for Saturday, although cool, with typical temps for early November. The next weather maker brings clouds on Sunday with a chance of showers during the afternoon in some spots, while a better risk of wet weather in the region from Sunday night to early Monday morning. Monday is going to be the mildest day of the new week, but don’t expect to see much, if any, sunshine. Another storm system will bring rain showers to Central Wisconsin mid-week, while a rain/snow mix or wet snow could fall in parts of the Northwoods. Chilly weather is then on tap for late week into the start of next weekend.

A fair amount of sun and cool on Saturday. (WSAW)

Although it was a frosty start on Saturday, sunshine will be common to start out the weekend. Seasonably cool, with afternoon readings peaking in the mid to upper 40s.

Another stretch of clouds and somewhat unsettled weather in the upcoming week. (WSAW)

Best weather to do some yard work will be Saturday. Clouds with increasing wind and a chance of showers Sunday into Monday. (WSAW)

Increasing clouds Saturday night, with lows by morning on Sunday in the upper 20s to around 30. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour Saturday night before heading off to bed, as we return to Standard Time. Also, a good time to check the batteries in the smoke & CO detectors. Clouds are going to be around on Sunday, with a chance of showers during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Standard Time returns on Sunday morning at 2 AM. (WSAW)

A chance of scattered showers Sunday afternoon. (WSAW)

A better shot at showers Sunday night into Monday morning, especially in the northern half of the area. A few showers may work back into Central Wisconsin in time for the AM commute on Monday as well. Those showers will exit during the morning on Monday, with a mostly cloudy sky for the rest of the day. Milder, with highs in the low 50s.

Rain possible north Sunday night into early Monday, showers perhaps to the south. (WSAW)

Showers possible leading to and a little after daybreak on Saturday. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy and cooler Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s. The next round of unsettled weather is on the way for mid-week. Low pressure and a cold front will produce rain showers in Central Wisconsin on Wednesday, while either a rain/snow mix or wet snow could fall in parts of the Northwoods. This is your First Alert for the possibility of slippery road conditions on Wednesday into Wednesday night in the north. Remember that bridges and overpasses are the most likely to become slick first as temps fall close to or below the freezing mark. Highs on Wednesday will range from the mid 30s north to around 40 central and south.

Mild early in the week then a bit chilly mid to late week. (WSAW)

Considerable cloudiness Thursday, with a chance of rain/snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Staying chilly Friday with variable cloudiness, a chance of flurries. High in the mid 30s. Next Saturday, which is Veterans Day, has a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the low 40s.

