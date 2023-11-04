Banged-up Badgers drop game at Indiana

Bloomington, Ind. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Badgers fell to the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington Saturday 20-14, dropping their record to 5-4 on the season.

Tanner Mordecai suited up, but did not play for Wisconsin in the game, nor did Braelon Allen or Chimere Dike. With a good chunk of their starting offensive playmakers out, the Badgers struggled to move the football.

Their lone first-half touchdown came on a Braedyn Locke touchdown throw to Bryson Green as Green slashed through the defense for a 54-yard catch and run. Indiana moved the ball much more efficiently. They scored the first touchdown of the game on an eight-yard Brendan Sorsby run. After a field goal and the Badgers’ touchdown, Indiana would score again on a sensational one-hand catch Donaven McCulley seven-yard catch. At half, the Hoosiers led 17-7.

Wisconsin moved the ball better in the second half. The opening drive of the third quarter ended with an 18-yard Will Pauling touchdown catch from Braedyn Locke, cutting it to a three-point game.

Later in the quarter, Wisconsin had a chance to tie or take the lead, getting the ball to the Hoosier 18. However, after a sack and a penalty, the Badgers instead had to punt, squandering a good opportunity.

Wisconsin wouldn’t get a better look as they’d fumble the ball on a drive, punt the ball away and have possessions end on turnovers on downs. A late Indiana field goal made it 20-14, which would be the final score.

Locke finished the game 21/41 for 243 yards, two touchdowns and a lost fumble. The Wisconsin running game struggled as Jackson Aker and Cade Yacamelli rushed for just 48 yards each.

The loss knocks Wisconsin’s chances of winning the Big Ten West down a peg and puts them at 5-4 on the year. They still need one more win to become bowl-eligible. They hope to achieve that next week as they return home to face Northwestern.

