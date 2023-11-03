Why deer related crashes are going up right now and what it could cost you

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A surge in car accidents involving deer has left many drivers on high alert.

According to a recent report by State Farm Insurance, between July of 2022 and June of 2023, Wisconsin recorded over 70,000 claims related to animal crashes, with November, October, and December ranking as the top three months for such incidents in that order.

Jeff Pritzl, a Deer Program Specialist with the DNR, explained much of the increase in car-deer accidents can be attributed to the heightened activity of deer during this time of year.

“We’re in the peak of the breeding season,” he said.

This heightened breeding activity makes deer more likely to dart across roads and into the path of oncoming vehicles. However, the surge in deer population may be another contributing factor.

“We probably have more deer on the landscape of Wisconsin now than we may have ever had in history,” Pritzl said.

For drivers who encounter deer on the road, the financial repercussions could be substantial.

“This year, we’re seeing averages around $6,500 (in repair costs for vehicles that hit deer),” Traci Seeger, Operations Manager at Olson Auto Body & Paint, said.

The majority of damage incurred during these accidents occurs on the front end of the vehicle, often resulting in repair bills for the bumper, headlights, grill, and hood. In many cases, the severity of the damage necessitates complete part replacement rather than repair, a task made more challenging by ongoing events.

“Parts shortages have been ridiculous. As far as the UAW strike, it’s been very difficult to get parts. There are still parts that were waiting on it. It’s been a couple of months,” Seeger said.

According to data from State Farm, Wisconsin ranks as the fifth most common state in which drivers collide with animals. The odds of a U.S. driver hitting an animal are estimated at 1 in 127, while in Wisconsin, the odds are much higher at 1 in 60. Seeger noted that many of these accidents share a common theme.

“It’s always I was driving down the road, and I didn’t see it. It jumped out of nowhere. I had no idea it was there snuck up on me. And they’re usually in twos. Usually, I saw one, and then I didn’t see the other one cross. That’s usually how it goes,” she said.

To mitigate the risk of deer-related accidents, State Farm advises drivers to pay attention to “Deer Crossing” signs and utilize high beams when appropriate to improve visibility.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.