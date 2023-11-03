News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau School District teacher seeking donations for annual Turkey Drive

Hughes collected turkeys during last year's Turkey Drive.
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rob Hughes, a Special Education Instructor in the Wausau School District, is again looking to make a difference in the lives of people in the community as he raises money for the Wausau Area Food for Hope Turkey Drive.

“When I was growing up, there were times when my family went to the Waukesha food pantries and churches for food donations. The kindness of strangers helped us out and left a lifelong impression on me. Now we get to be those kind strangers,” said Hughes.

Last year, Food for Hope gave away more than 1,000 hams and turkeys to 25 Wausau, Newman, and D.C. Everest schools.

“If you are able to contribute $5, $10, $20, or whatever is on your heart, we can do it again. One hundred percent of your donation goes to food,” Hughes added.

Each year, Rob partners with Festival Foods to buy turkeys and hams using the money he raised. Then, he gives them away for free throughout November to area schools and community organizations. He is still in need of donations.

For those willing to donate, visit the Facebook page Wausau Area Food for Hope. Donations are collected via Rob’s Venmo and PayPal.

“We can help the holidays be a time when families should be together, and if we can alleviate some stress by providing some of the meal, it just seems like the right thing to do!”

