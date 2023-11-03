USDA invests $19.5M to support rural communities in Wisconsin

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WSAW) - Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Xochitl Torres Small has announced $19.5 million in investments across three U.S. Department of Agriculture initiatives to help farmers adopt new climate-smart agricultural practices, supporting community infrastructure, and increasing economic development in rural Wisconsin towns and communities.

“Thanks to President Biden’s historic investment in rural America, USDA is providing new opportunities for rural people in their hometowns,” said Agriculture Deputy Secretary Torres Small. “USDA is investing in farmers to promote growth and build a stronger, more sustainable economy for people in rural communities throughout Wisconsin and across our country.”

Investments in Wisconsin include:

The Village of Wonewoc will receive a grant of over $2.6 million, the Village of Edgar will receive a $1 million grant, the Village of La Valle will receive a grant of just over $1.1 million, and the Village of Wilton will receive a $824,000 that will all go toward each municipalities wastewater treatment facilities.

The announcements are part of the Investing in America agenda. To learn more about the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic investments in rural America, visit the Fact Sheet.

For more information, visit https://www.rd.usda.gov/wi.

