Turn your clocks back: Daylight saving time ends this weekend

By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Get ready to turn your clocks back this weekend as daylight saving time comes to an end for this year.

The United States and other nearby countries will get an extra hour Nov. 5 at 2 a.m. as clocks are pushed back one hour.

As the end of daylight savings time comes this year, the debate for whether this practice is necessary is back in the spotlight.

According to Reuters, the Senate voted to end the changing of clocks twice a year in the United States in March 2022. The move was supported by those wishing for brighter afternoons and more economic activity.

However, that bill did not get a vote last year in the House of Representatives because the lawmakers could not agree on whether the time kept should be standard time or permanent daylight savings time, Reuters reported.

Daylight saving time was first introduced in 1918 and made standard practice in the U.S. in the 1960s.

Since then, daylight saving time always began in the U.S. on the second Sunday in March and ended on the first Sunday in November.

All states and territories in the country practice daylight saving time except for Hawaii, Arizona, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

