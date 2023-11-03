Stevens Point conservation group signs easement protecting 240 acres of private land

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The North Central Conservancy Trust recently signed its latest conservation easement, forever protecting 240 acres of privately owned land.

The conservation easement was generously donated by the landowner and is located in southern Portage County. The signing puts NCCT over the milestone of 5,000 acres of permanently protected lands in the organization’s 29-year history.

The 240-acre property has been owned by the same family since the 1850s and consists of over 200 acres of forest and about 35 acres of farmland. The forest consists mostly of oak, maple, aspen, pine, and other species, and contains relatively few invasive species, making for excellent wildlife and forest habitat. It is mainly surrounded by large-scale agriculture operations, and the high-quality forest provides a much needed habitat refuge for numerous plants, animals, and migratory wildlife.

“Conservation easement projects like this are central to NCCT’s mission to conserve the natural heritage of Central Wisconsin through the protection of land,” said Chris Radford, NCCT’s Executive Director. “We are incredibly honored to be able to assist passionate landowners in achieving their conservation goals of protecting special places for the benefit of the environment and future generations, and we truly appreciate this significant contribution towards conservation efforts in the region.”

NCCT’s Board President, Jill Falstad, added, “This property is unique in that it has been owned by the family for close to 170 years. A portion was converted to farmland, similar to most of the surrounding properties. However, over 200 acres were left as intact forest with beautiful trees including oak and maple. This landscape stands out in the area for the beauty it provides and for the wildlife it supports. We appreciate the landowners’ vision for keeping this impressive forest preserved for centuries to come. "

A conservation easement is a voluntary agreement between a landowner and a land trust that defines the uses that can take place on a private property to protect its conservation values. The terms of a conservation easement are discussed by the landowner and land trust until all parties are satisfied with the document. Then, the conservation easement is filed with the local Register of Deeds to tie the conservation easement to the title of the property. Conservation easements are permanent and can provide significant peace of mind for property owners who know that their land will continue to be protected in the future.

NCCT is now responsible for ensuring that the terms of the easement are permanently honored by current and future property owners. Staff and volunteers work with landowners to monitor each protected property at least once per year.

Since NCCT was established in 1994, the organization has completed 60 conservation easements throughout its eight-county service area, helping landowners protect more than 5,000 acres of land, including 10 miles of shoreline on central Wisconsin waterbodies. NCCT also owns four properties that together cover about 176 acres.

To learn more about NCCT, visit www.ncctwi.org or call their office at 715-344-1910.

