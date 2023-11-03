Sentry Insurance raises over $1.3M for United Way of Portage County

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Sentry employees and the Sentry Insurance Foundation have again shown their ongoing community support with another record-breaking campaign raising $1,325,000 in support of United Way of Portage County.

This year’s total announced this week at a private event includes employee pledges, special events fundraising, and a matching donation from the Sentry Insurance Foundation. The total accounts for more than 40% percent of the United Way’s 2023 community goal of $3,150,000.

In addition to encouraging associates to donate, Sentry employees organized multiple in-person and virtual fundraising events including a golf scramble, basket raffles, photography contests, and more.

Sentry presented the check to Fred Hebblewhite, United Way of Portage County CEO, during the campaign coordinator celebration. Following the receipt of it, Hebblewhite shared his deep appreciation for Sentry and Sentry associates.

Sentry donates over $1.3M to the United Way of Portage County. (United Way of Portage Co.)

“Thank you — to each and every one of you — for your support of this community, and the communities where you live and call home. Sentry is unique. Recognizing and actively promoting campaigns at nearly 20 satellite offices is another way that Sentry stands apart. It illustrates Sentry’s commitment to all associates – and the communities each of you - call home. It - is a thing of uncommon beauty,” he said.

Hebblewhite’s touched on Sentry’s commitment to culture and leadership, community support, and empathy and compassion commenting on Sentry’s Connected Communities partnership with Maui, “Is it realistic to think that a company could hold the capacity to instinctively respond to the needs of our most vulnerable friends and neighbors with compassion, dignity, and a true sense of caring? Is it conceivable that a company would choose to go vastly beyond the sponsorship requirements of a season-opening PGA golf tournament, make friends on an island more than 4,000 miles away, and then, be there for them - in their darkest hour? If a company has leadership and associates with a heart of gold, then, the answer is yes. Sentry, you are a company of uncommon beauty.”

During the presentation, Pete McPartland, Sentry Chairman of the Board, President, and CEO said, “This is the best day of the year, the check unveiling. Thank you to all the associates and leadership for what you have done to enable us to have a foundation we can build on. Thank you for the time that you give for this campaign.”

2023 United Way of Portage County campaign co-chairs Ray Ackerlund, Amy Eddy, Chase Rettler, Ross Rettler, Heather Wynne, and JR Wynne attended the celebration to recognize the incredible achievements of Sentry and its employees.

2015 marked the first year that the annual Sentry United Way Campaign topped $1 million. With this year’s donation, Sentry employees and the Sentry Insurance Foundation have contributed more than $21 million to the United Way of Portage County since 2000.

United Way of Portage County focuses on the most vulnerable populations in our community through collaboration with 30 partner programs and two initiatives with an emphasis on education, financial stability, and health — the building blocks for a good quality of life and a strong community.

