Security Health Plan awards donation to purchase pickleball equipment in Auburndale

AUBURNDALE, Wis. (WSAW) - Security Health Plan’s Employee Driven Corporate Giving Program (EDCG) has awarded $1,000 to help the Auburndale community buy pickleball equipment.

The sport has increased in popularity in recent years and while the people are ready to play the game, they often don’t have enough equipment or courts on which to play. The donation from Security Health Plan of Wisconsin, Inc., hopes to change that in the near future.

Security Health Plan Care Manager Cheryl Krings and Provider Network Contract Manager Kate Schmutzer are both regular pickleball players and say new courts at Auburndale Park would benefit the entire community.

“Anyone can play pickleball. You can learn it easily and jump into a game and have fun,” Krings said. “It’s a great way to get out of your house and have fun.”

Krings and Schmutzer are part of a newly formed community pickleball league. They nominated the league to receive funding from EDCG to help the project move forward. Each month Security Health Plan awards a $1,000 charitable contribution to a different charity or organization nominated by a Marshfield Clinic Health System employee. Employees are encouraged to nominate organizations making a positive difference in the community.

“Pickleball is really for people of any wellness level,” Schmutzer said. “You don’t have to be a great athlete.”

While there are nearby communities with indoor and outdoor facilities, both Schmutzer and Krings say local courts would keep people in town and inspire community wellness. Players currently use old tennis courts at the park or play at the high school using their nets and facilities. Players with their own gear bring them to play, but there often isn’t enough equipment to go around. Also, during the summer, this becomes difficult as the school is closed, leaving players without a real court.

Krings and Schmutzer hope to use the grant money from the EDCG program to buy paddles and nets to allow more people to join in on the fun. They’re hoping to raise enough interest in the sport to add actual pickleball regulation courts at Auburndale Park someday.

“We started this league to promote the health of our community. Since this game can be played by all ages, we hope to randomly pair up players so they can get to know other community members all while getting some exercise and wellness time in together,” Krings said.

