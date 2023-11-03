Riverview Park Playground in Eagle River reopens with exciting additions

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Riverview Park, a beloved Eagle River community gem, is set to welcome families and children of all abilities back with open arms as it reopens its playground, unveiling exciting enhancements designed to make playtime even more inclusive and enjoyable.

The highlight of the grand reopening is the addition of a brand-new flex climber and a captivating musical instrument, creating an even more engaging and entertaining environment for all park visitors.

Riverview Park has always been a place where families and friends gather to enjoy the beauty of nature and the simple pleasure of play. The park’s commitment to inclusivity and accessibility is evident in its newly revamped features.

The new state-of-the-art flex climber has been specially designed to cater to a wide range of ages and abilities. With multiple climbers and slides, varying degrees of difficulty, and thoughtful handrails, it provides a fun and challenging experience for children of all skill levels. Whether it’s a first-time climber or an adventurous spirit, this addition ensures that every child can find their perfect adventure.

For those who appreciate the harmonious and rhythmic side of play, Riverview Park now boasts a vibrant and interactive musical instrument. Accessible to all, this colorful addition encourages young musicians and music lovers to experiment with sounds, fostering creativity and a deeper appreciation for the joy of making music.

Kick-off for Phase 3: Envelope Fundraising for Additional Playground Enhancements

Riverview Park is thrilled to announce the kick-off of a Giving Grid fundraising campaign for Phase 3 of the Playground Project. This next phase will add a poured rubberized surface to the Riverview Park Playground and the newest piece at the Lion’s Gremban Park, making play safer and more accessible for all. Additionally, Phase 3 will introduce a Wee-Saw See-Saw inclusive piece and three drums to further enhance the play experience in Riverview Park.

The fundraising goal for Phase 3 of the Playground Project is almost $86,500. This ambitious campaign aims to secure the necessary funds to ensure that children of all abilities can continue to enjoy a safe, stimulating, accessible, and inclusive play environment in our community parks.

“We are excited to embark on this new phase of the Playground Project, which will make our parks even more inclusive and enjoyable for children and families,” said Karen Margelofsky, Executive Director of Eagle River Revitalization Program. “The poured rubberized surface, Wee-Saw See-Saw, and drums are significant additions that will benefit our community immensely. We are grateful for the support of our community members as we work towards our fundraising goal.”

The community is encouraged to join the effort and support Phase 3 of the Playground Project by contributing to the Giving Grid fundraising campaign below.

Eagle River Playground Fundraiser (Eagle River Revitalization Program)

You can select your box with preset amounts ranging from $25 to $5,000 or select your own amount at www.eagleriverrevitalization.org. Donations can also be mailed to: Eagle River Revitalization-Playground, PO Box 2302, Eagle River, WI 54521.

