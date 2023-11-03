Newman Catholic defeats Prentice to advance to state championship

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Newman Catholic Cardinals are a win away from a state title after topping Prentice 3-0 (25-21, 25-10, 25-15) Friday in the state semifinals.

The match started slow for both sides, but Prentice took an early lead in set one. Over the course of the set, Newman found their offensive stride, led by junior Camille Sobolewski on the attack. They’d rally from behind to take set one 25-21.

Set two was a different story. The Cardinals raced out to an early lead and did not look back. Sobolewski continued her dominance, as well as offensive power from Lily Shields and Paige Guld. Newman won set two handily 25-20.

In set three, despite an early punch from the Buccaneers, Newman raced away midway through the set to claim the match 3-0 and advance to the state final.

“We just set our sights high and we want to raise the level every time that we play,” said Newman head coach Betty Lange. “Even here, we were like, ‘Kick it into another gear you guys, let’s show ‘em what you got. Here’s the time for it.’ So absolutely, they belong in that championship match.”

The Cardinals pointed to the rally in set one as being the turning point for them and when they saw a potential for victory.

“After we were able to come back in the first set, I gained some confidence,” said senior Ashley Jankowski, “but then, really in the third set when we started getting our lead, I got excited.”

Camille Sobolewski paced the Cardinal attack with 19 kills. As for Prentice, the winningest season in program history comes to an end. However, the team is just very thankful for the friends they made through a season of success.

“These girls are just....the funniest people I ever met. We have so much fun every single day,” said Prentice senior Leah Nehls. “We can’t just be mad at each other ever. I love them. I’m so happy I got this last season with them. I couldn’t ask for a better team honestly.”

Newman will take on Wonewoc-Center in the title match on Saturday at 9 a.m.

