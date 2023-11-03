More than 100 vendors to be featured at Wausau West Gridiron Craft/Vendor Show

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The holidays are going to be here before we know it, and Saturday will offer a chance to get a jump start on holiday shopping. The Wausau West Gridiron Craft and Vendor Show will be held at the Wausau West Fieldhouse from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Deb Albee from the Wausau West Gridiron Club stopped by Sunrise 7 Friday morning to share more details about the upcoming event.

“We have like 120 booths, for sure,” she said. “And there’s still some trickling in. And we’re gonna have some seasonal items, home decor, homemade apparel, we have jewelry, pottery, woodworking paintings, paper crafts, you name it, I think we have handmade items, mittens, scarves. And of course, we do have some direct sales booths as well, like a Pampered Chef, Color Street, Scentsy those kinds of things.”

Proceeds from the craft show will go to the Wausau West High School football team.

“We use it for the equipment, the helmets, the shoulder pads, uniforms, busing costs,” Albee explained, “and then we also use it to help offset some costs for technology, software programs, communication devices for our coaches and such.”

The event will also feature raffles and football moms’ bake sale. Click here for more information on the event.

