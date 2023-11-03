News and First Alert Weather App
Minneapolis City Council approves site for new police station; old one burned during 2020 protest

Doors are boarded up as protesters gather at the Minneapolis Police Third Precinct Wednesday, May 27, 2020 following a night when some protesters damaged it as they protested the arrest of George Floyd who died in police custody. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(KY3)
By The Associated Press and WSAW Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WSAW) — The Minneapolis City Council and Mayor Jacob Frey have agreed on a new location for a police station to replace the one ransacked and set on fire in response to the murder of George Floyd by a city police officer.

The council voted 8-5 Thursday to approve a new Third Precinct station blocks away from the previous location, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. The city will spend $14 million to buy an existing building and parking lot and turn it into a new station, which is expected to be complete in a year and a half.

“It’s a big victory for our city, but also for the residents of the Third Precinct, who have been calling out for safety,” Frey said after the vote. “Obviously, we wanted it to be sooner.”

Council members also voted 12-0 to approve a resolution committing the city to ultimately create a “community safety center” on the site. The center is envisioned to host services beyond traditional policing, such as behavior crisis units and mental health services.

That additional commitment helped tip the balance in favor of the new site. There are no specific plans for the facility yet, but it’s expected to cost another $7 million to $8.5 million, the Star Tribune reported.

Council President Andrea Jenkins Jenkins acknowledged the city’s continuing struggle with policing and race.

“Certainly a building didn’t cause the problems we have,” Jenkins said. “It’s the people inside the building. Consequently, this site can’t be the healing. ... It will be a beginning step toward moving forward. Opposition is not progress. We have to move forward.”

Opponents said the push for relative speed and thrift was the wrong approach, given the legacy of Floyd’s murder by Derek Chauvin, a Third Precinct police officer.

In an article by the Associated Press in 2017, response times by Minneapolis police had gotten worse over the years. The Star Tribune, a Minneapolis news source, shared in an article published earlier this year that, “The Third Precinct’s average response time for high-priority calls was 13 minutes in 2019, hit 16 minutes in 2021, and climbed to 18 minutes last year.”

