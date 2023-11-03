Make your list and check it twice as holiday shopping ramps up in downtown Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s getting to be that time of the year when you can get a start on your holiday shopping — if you haven’t already.

The area got to see a little taste of winter already this week, but you can bet you’ll see it again. Today, downtown Wausau kicked off its ‘Holiday Open House’ and the city is getting ready to rake away those leaves and begin putting bright lights in trees.

Holiday shopping is a big deal to downtown Wausau and Evolutions in Design seems to be the main reason why. For the haters who say, “Well, what about Thanksgiving?” Evolutions in Design owner Randy Verhasselt has been celebrating early for years and his passion has started a trend in Wausau.

“It’s become a tradition for us because we’ve always done it the first weekend in November and now the whole River District has come together and we all do the ‘Open House’ during that weekend,” Verhasselt said.

When the snow fell on Tuesday, Verhasselt said people got holiday fever so the timing was perfect.

“If it’s 70 in Wisconsin for Christmas, it’s not great,” he said. “But if we get a little snow and it’s nice and cool, then it’s awesome. People get in the mood, and it feels more like a holiday.” Verhasselt is not the only holiday fanatic who is happy to give people what they want.

“I have a group of women coming tomorrow and they are all sisters. They’re from Milwaukee, Green Bay, Appleton, and Eau Claire and they will spend the day here shopping tomorrow,” Verhasselt explained.

So, what can you expect if you go shopping on Saturday? A room full of people and lots of new items.

“I would say 70% of our line this year is new,” Verhasselt said. “Mercury ornaments, all different kinds, from skiers to jackpots. We have a whole new line of polar bears, which is super exciting.”

Evolutions in Design as well as four other downtown businesses including Nicole’s Boutique, BlackAsh Urban Good & Clothing, Isaac’s Fine Apparel, and Shepherd & Schaller are taking part in the holiday open house weekend. Each will be offering in-store specials and discounts.

