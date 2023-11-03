News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Kids spotted filling empty candy bowl with their own haul

It’s all treats and no tricks in a Halloween video that’s now going viral. (Source: Jamie Lim/LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) – It’s all treats and no tricks in a Halloween video that’s now going viral.

Millions of people have watched a video posted online by Jamie Lim showing three trick-or-treaters dishing out their own candy when they find an empty bowl outside a home.

At first, the children were disappointed to find a bowl without candy, but that’s when one of them reaches into his own stash and encourages the others to throw some treats in the bowl.

“Let’s put some candy in there for other people,” you can hear one of the kids say.

“Yeah, let’s be nice,” another agrees.

The children reach into their bags and each grabs a couple of handfuls of candy to replenish the bowl for other trick-or-treaters.

Just as the kids were about to leave, they reached into the bowl to grab a couple of pieces of candy that proved too valuable to part with.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battling fire in downtown Tomahawk
Donations pour in for families impacted by fire at downtown Tomahawk businesses
Houses in North Central Wisconsin.
Revaluations cause fear with homeowners so here’s what you need to know
Jon "Jake" Morgan
Forgotten Wisconsin Cold Cases: Jon “Jake” Morgan - Waiting for answers
21-year-old dies from injuries after vehicle accident in Necedah
Kayla Daniels, 27
Nekoosa Police: Missing 27-year-old woman found

Latest News

his photo released by Pennsylvania State Police on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, shows a vehicle...
Suspects are being sought in four incidents of rocks thrown at cars from a Pennsylvania overpass
A FedEx driver makes deliveries in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. On Friday, the...
US employers pulled back on hiring in October, adding 150,000 jobs in face of higher borrowing rates
Doors are boarded up as protesters gather at the Minneapolis Police Third Precinct Wednesday,...
Minneapolis City Council approves site for new police station; old one burned during 2020 protest
During a news conference late Thursday afternoon, Martin County Judge-Executive Lon Lafferty...
1 dead, 1 still missing 2 days after old coal plant’s collapse
Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke (18) against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college...
Banged up Badgers looking to become bowl-eligible at struggling Indiana