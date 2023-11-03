Kids can Try Hockey for Free Saturday at Greenheck Fieldhouse

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Kids will have the chance to try hockey for free on Saturday, thanks to U.S. Hockey Inc. The event is called ‘Try Hockey for Free.’ It’s a national event being held at different locations across the country, including at the Greenheck Fieldhouse. The event in Weston is being put on by Everest Youth Hockey.

Kids ages 4 to 9 years old will have the chance to try on hockey gear, learn about the sport, and play with real hockey equipment. Equipment is being provided thanks to a donation by the Scott and Mary Turner Foundation. The growth coordinator of Everest Youth Hockey says the donations will change lives.

“This opportunity gives you that opportunity to come and try it, and then join us, you know, for the future season if you would like to. It allows kids to smile and be active, do something fun out in our community,” said Erin Jacobson.

One mom says the free event is what opened a love of hockey for her family almost 5 years ago. Megan Thompson’s oldest son wanted to learn more about hockey. So, all three of her boys tried out the sport at a ‘Try Hockey for Free’ event. That day, she says a hockey family was born. Now, all her children will be helping at the event in some way on Saturday.

“They love hockey, they truly love the sport, but not just playing it themselves. They get such a kick out of seeing the little kids and remember where they started as well. So, they really do love helping the little’s”, said Thompson, who serves as Equipment Coordinator for Everest Youth Hockey.

The event starts Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and runs through 6:00 p.m. A similar event will also be held at Merrill Recreation Center from 12:00 p.m. -1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Greenheck Fieldhouse is located at 6400 Alderson St, Schofield, WI.

Merrill Recreation Center is located at 1100 Marc Dr, Merrill, WI.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.