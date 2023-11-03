News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

State Assembly expected to vote next week to eliminate race considerations for financial aid

FILE - Wisconsin's Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony...
FILE - Wisconsin's Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony Evers' State of the State speech at the state Capitol, Feb. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis.(Andy Manis | AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos announced that a bill is up for a vote next week to remove race-based considerations from an array of Universities of Wisconsin and technical college financial aid programs.

Recently, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the use of race as a factor in college admissions as a violation of the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause. Wisconsin Republicans recently supported the bill during a committee hearing last month.

“Eliminating race as a factor in higher education admissions and aid programs aligns with the principles of equality and fairness,” Vos shared. “It ensures that every applicant is evaluated solely on their individual merits and specific needs, which is what these decisions should be based on – academics, extracurriculars, and potential.”

A recent YouGov Survey found that nearly two-thirds of American adults believe colleges and universities should not consider race at all in admissions, with only one-quarter saying it should be allowed along with other factors.

“Instead of focusing on race, our institutions of higher education should look at the applicant’s access to resources and opportunities,” Vos added. “For example, a rural student or veteran, to truly bring diversity and inclusion to campus.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battling fire in downtown Tomahawk
Donations pour in for families impacted by fire at downtown Tomahawk businesses
Houses in North Central Wisconsin.
Revaluations cause fear with homeowners so here’s what you need to know
Jon "Jake" Morgan
Forgotten Wisconsin Cold Cases: Jon “Jake” Morgan - Waiting for answers
Kayla Daniels, 27
Nekoosa Police: Missing 27-year-old woman found
21-year-old dies from injuries after vehicle accident in Necedah

Latest News

Lakeland Union High School closed due to potential threat
Lakeland Union High School closed Thursday due to ‘potential threat via social media’
The justices will hear arguments early next year over a regulation put in place by the Justice...
Supreme Court will rule on ban on rapid-fire gun bump stocks next year
Roughly 70% of the private wells contain one or more PFAS, but only one in 100 contain PFAS...
DNR releases results from PFAS sampling in private wells around the state
The study is open to women 65 and older who have been diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment...
Possible Alzheimer's treatment being studied at University of Wisconsin
There are over 1.5 million deer/car crashes every year on American roads
Why deer related crashes are going up right now and what it could cost you