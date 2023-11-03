State Assembly expected to vote next week to eliminate race considerations for financial aid

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos announced that a bill is up for a vote next week to remove race-based considerations from an array of Universities of Wisconsin and technical college financial aid programs.

Recently, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the use of race as a factor in college admissions as a violation of the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause. Wisconsin Republicans recently supported the bill during a committee hearing last month.

“Eliminating race as a factor in higher education admissions and aid programs aligns with the principles of equality and fairness,” Vos shared. “It ensures that every applicant is evaluated solely on their individual merits and specific needs, which is what these decisions should be based on – academics, extracurriculars, and potential.”

A recent YouGov Survey found that nearly two-thirds of American adults believe colleges and universities should not consider race at all in admissions, with only one-quarter saying it should be allowed along with other factors.

“Instead of focusing on race, our institutions of higher education should look at the applicant’s access to resources and opportunities,” Vos added. “For example, a rural student or veteran, to truly bring diversity and inclusion to campus.”

