Hilight Zone GOTW Level 3 Preview: Heavy hitters collide as Stratford faces Auburndale

AUBURNDALE, Wis. (WSAW) - Playoff football is down to the wire as just five teams remain in the fight towards state. Two of those teams will square off for our Hilight Zone Game of the Week as Stratford takes on Auburndale.

Stratford’s no stranger to being this far into the playoffs. The defending D-6 Champions are eager to play a Mara-Wood opponent in Auburndale, but Stratford’s feeling confident being back on a familiar path. The Tigers are so red hot, that they haven’t lost since August in a week two loss to another Mara-Wood opponent Edgar.

In the playoffs, they’ve shut out their first two opponents in Weyauwega-Fremont and Mondovi, and the Tigers, along with Head Coach Jason Tubbs, are hungry for more.

A big point of emphasis will be Koehler Kilty, not the first time we have mentioned that name. The senior rusher leads the CW-Large with just over 1,400 rushing yards, nearly doubling up second place.

Being in Level Three of the playoffs isn’t so bad for No. 10 Auburndale. They haven’t shut out their first two playoff opponents like Stratford, but that doesn’t matter, because the Eagles are still alive and ready to keep fighting.

Auburndale just snuck by in a three-point win over Marathon in Level One, followed by a more comfortable 11-point win over Coleman in Level Two. Level Three presents their biggest challenge now against the reigning state champs, but Eagles Head Coach Jay Anderson said his team is up for the challenge.

This is Auburndale’s second Level Three appearance in three years, last losing out to Colby in 2021.

It’s Stratford versus Auburndale. The Tigers versus the Eagles. Two of the four area teams remaining will go at it head-to-head in a game featuring big teams and even bigger implications for our Game of the Week. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.