First Alert Weather: Seasonable weekend, rain chances Sunday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A pleasant weekend on tap for North Central Wisconsin. Feeling mild and seasonable through the start of the next work week as high temperatures sit near the mid to upper 40s. Rain chances return Sunday afternoon or evening, continuing into Monday.

Friday starts off mild as morning temperatures sit around the mid-30s. A weak low-pressure system brings in a warm front to wrap up the work week, allowing for milder, seasonable temperatures to return.

Additionally, the front brings in some light precipitation during Friday morning. Precipitation widely scattered throughout North Central Wisconsin, mostly falling as a drizzle. Sprinkles possible through the mid-morning hours, under cloudy skies.

Dry for the afternoon under intervals of sun and clouds. Highs remaining mild and turning seasonable in the upper 40s to wrap up the work week. Highs will remain much of the same throughout the weekend ahead. Highs Saturday near the mid-40s, upper 40s on Sunday. Splendid weather Saturday under mostly sunny skies as a high pressure dominates the region.

Clouds return Sunday as the high-pressure system moves out and a low-pressure system moves in. Expect cloudy but dry weather for the morning hours, turning wet by the afternoon or evening. Scattered rain expected, continuing through Monday morning.

Rain showers taper off Monday, but skies remain mostly cloudy. Highs warm towards 50. Clouds are expected to stick around for Tuesday and through the middle of the upcoming week.

Additionally, a weather maker arrives Wednesday and Thursday. As high temperatures try to rebound back to the 30s during the middle of the week, precipitation can fall as rain or snow showers. Any snowfall is anticipated to be minimal, but the takeaway is the chilly weather will continue. Highs in the low 40s Tuesday, mid to upper 30s Wednesday and Thursday.

