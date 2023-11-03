News and First Alert Weather App
Deposits are delayed at multiple banks, Bank of America says

Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.
Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.(Source: Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(CNN) - Bank of America alerted customers on Friday that “some deposits may be temporarily delayed” due to a problem impacting multiple banks.

The company assured customers their accounts are secure and balances will be updated as soon as deposits are received.

The bank said no action is needed from customers.

Down Detector, which tracks the status of various websites and services, reported customers at Bank of America, Chase, U.S. Bank, Truist and Wells Fargo complained of issues Friday morning.

According to one industry source, the issue appears to be related to the automated clearing house, which is a network for processing transactions.

The source said the problem does not appear to be a bank-specific issue.

None of the banks provided a comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

