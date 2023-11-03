News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Astronaut who played role in Apollo program dies

Apollo astronaut Thomas "Ken" Mattingly has died, NASA announced.
Apollo astronaut Thomas "Ken" Mattingly has died, NASA announced.(Source: NASA/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Apollo astronaut Thomas Kenneth “Ken” Mattingly died at age 87 on Tuesday, NASA announced in a news release.

Born in Chicago, he graduated from Auburn University in 1958 and started his career with the U.S. Navy before joining the Air Force Aerospace Research Pilot School.

NASA chose him to be part of the astronaut class in 1966.

Mattingly was exposed to rubella just before the launch of Apollo 13.

Instead of going into space, he stayed on Earth, providing key real-time decisions to successfully bring home the stricken spacecraft and its three crewmembers.

Gary Sinise played the role of Mattingly in the 1995 film “Apollo 13.”

He later had a seat on the Apollo 16 mission and commanded two space shuttle missions as well before resigning from NASA in 1985.

NASA administrator Bill Nelson paid tribute to Mattingly, saying in part, “NASA astronaut TK Mattingly was key to the success of our Apollo Program, and his shining personality will ensure he is remembered throughout history.”

He is survived by an adult son, according to his NASA biography.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Crews battling fire in downtown Tomahawk
Firefighter, families injured in fire at downtown Tomahawk businesses
Jon "Jake" Morgan
Forgotten Wisconsin Cold Cases: Jon “Jake” Morgan - Waiting for answers
21-year-old dies from injuries after vehicle accident in Necedah
Houses in North Central Wisconsin.
Revaluations cause fear with homeowners so here’s what you need to know
Lakeland Union High School closed due to potential threat
Lakeland Union High School closed Thursday due to ‘potential threat via social media’

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in...
Biden is bound for Maine to mourn with a community reeling from a shooting that left 18 people dead
Palestinians look for survivors in the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli...
Israel’s Netanyahu rules out Gaza cease-fire as Blinken presses for more aid, civilian protection
This combination of photos shows Missy Elliott, from left, George Michael and Willie Nelson,...
Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow and Chaka Khan ready for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
A FedEx driver makes deliveries in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. On Friday, the...
US employers pulled back on hiring in October, adding 150,000 jobs in face of higher borrowing rates